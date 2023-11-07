Education bandh in Kerala today after KSU-police clash

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) is organising a state-wide education bandh on Tuesday as a mark of protest against the police lathicharge against the Congress' student's wing leaders in the state capital on Monday.

KSU activists clashed with police during a protest march to Higher Education Minister R Bindhu's official residence over the alleged election sabotage at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. Awoman activist was injured in the police lathicharge during the march.

KSU activists alleged that police resorted to lathicharge without any warning during an argument. In the visuals aired on the news channels, a cop was seen hitting the woman protester's face with his lathi. The injured woman is identified as KSU state committee member Nesiya Mundappally. Her nose was injured while another activist suffered a head injury in the attack.

Police arrested KSU state secretary Farhan Munderi, district president Gopu Neyyar and Prathul during the protest. It is alleged that the policemen tore the shirts of the activists and removed their dhoti while taking them into custody. When Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police were taking KSU Nedumangand block committee member Abhijith to the police station, the agitated activists blocked the vehicle and destroyed its key.

The opposition alleged that the police attacked the KSU activists who were leading the march peacefully.