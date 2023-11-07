NRI investor protests as authorities 'delay' opening of Rs 25 crore sports complex in Kottayam

Kottayam: An NRI who invested Rs 25 crore to build a sports complex in his hometown, Kottayam began a protest before the village council on Tuesday, alleging that he was being given "indifferent treatment" and that the authorities are delaying to provide the required permits to open the complex.

Shajimon George, has been settled in the UK for the past quarter of a century. The complex called Beeza Club House has not yet been open to the public as the Manjoor Village Council has not given the building number.

On Tuesday, George after waiting for long and despite producing certificates said he is fed up with the Council which is playing "spoilsport".

"The last registered letter from the Council to me said I have to produce 36 more certificates. Now after the media taking it up, the Council says I need to give only six more certificates. I decided to start this protest. They have taken a vindictive approach as when I produce certificates, they then tell me to get more certificates," said an angry George while on his protest.

"Now I will wait for the intervention of either the court or from the state government," added George.

But Komalavali Ravindran, president of the CPI(M)- led Council said they have never shown any indifference as the officials say they will give the sanction as and when George brings the required certificates.

"We are only happy to see this complex in our place and we have nothing against George at all. As rules have to be followed when he comes with the desired six more certificates, the building number will be given," said the council president, and added during the day, government officials from various departments are expected to arrive.

Sources said that George is facing "indifference" from the officials, as he had complained against an official who was seeking bribes to Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau officials, who arrested the accused.

