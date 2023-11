Kannur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized gold worth Rs 51.45 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur International Airport.

According to DRI officers, the accused – Marshad Mohammad of Kozhikode – arrived from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight at 12.45 pm. The gold, weighing 923 grams, was concealed in three capsules in paste form and hidden in his rectum, the officers said.

Marshad was stopped and interrogated by DRI officers on suspicion.