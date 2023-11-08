Fresh POCSO case against 'Mallu Traveler'

Kannur: There seems to be no end to YouTuber Shakir Subhan's, more popularly known as 'Mallu Traveler', legal trouble. Already facing a sexual assault case filed by a Saudi woman, he was in the dock again when Dharmadam police registered a POCSO case based on a complaint lodged by a woman.

The case has been transferred to Iritty police for further investigation, said police.

Recently, his ex-wife revealed that Subhan had physically tortured her at his house on various occasions when she was pregnant. She said she was forced to drink alcohol during her pregnancy. She alleged that he kicked her in the stomach, leading to an abortion.

Last month, the Kerala High Court granted Subhan interim anticipatory bail in the sexual assault case filed by a Saudi woman. As per the complaint, Subhan invited the foreign national to a hotel in Ernakulam on September 13 on the pretext of an interview and attempted to rape her. A complaint was lodged with the Ernakulam Central police. A case under Section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Subhan, who has over 2.71 million followers on YouTube.

The High Court granted the bail on the condition he would not leave Kerala under any circumstance and would produce his passport.