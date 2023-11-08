Pantheerankavu UAPA case accused Allan Shuhaib hospitalised after likely suicide bid

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2023 02:11 PM IST Updated: November 08, 2023 02:23 PM IST
Pantheerankavu UAPA case accused Allan Shuhaib . Photo: Manorama

Kochi: Allan Shuhaib, the accused in the Pantheerankavu Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in 2019, was hospitalised on Wednesday.
He was found in his flat in Kochi's Edachira after an overdose of sleeping pills in a critical condition. He is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Kakkanad.

Shuhaib was admitted to the hospital after a suicide bid, police said. According to reports, he sent a note to his friends on WhatsApp stating that he was being murdered by the system. The note includes several other allegations.

Allan Shuhaib, a law student, was arrested on November 1, 2019 by Pantheerankavu police officials in Kerala alleging Maoist links. He was taken into the custody with Thaha Fasal under “suspicious circumstances”. The case was later taken up by the National Investigation Agency.

In the case, NIA had submitted chargesheet against them invoking offences under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA which deal with association with a terrorist organization and supporting it with the intention to further its activities and under Section 13 of the UAPA (punishment for unlawful activity) and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy).

The NIA and Kerala police alleged that Alan is associated with and rendered support to banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) organisation. He is currently on bail.

