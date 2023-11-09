Bribery case: No evidence to prove Adv Saiby Jose took money from parties, says report

Kochi: There is no evidence to prove that Advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor accepted money from parties under the pretext of bribing High Court judges, the investigation team said on Thursday.

A detailed probe report on the case including the statements of 250 people and documents has been submitted to the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

The complaint was that the lawyer took Rs 77 lakh bribe from parties in the name of three judges to secure a favourable verdict. The complaints against Adv Saiby were first raised by the lawyers in the High Court.

The Vigilance Registrar of the High Court who conducted an investigation found that there was substance in the complaint and submitted a report to the High Court. Later, a full court meeting of the High Court called for an investigation by the police.

The investigation was completed after about 10 months. The investigating team examined many documents in the case and conducted a detailed forensic examination.