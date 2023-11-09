Man stabbed to death by son-in-law in Idukki

Idukki: A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his son-in-law near Nedumkandam.The murder happened over a family dispute according to the police.

Tomy, a resident of Kavunthy here, died soon after the accused, Jobin Thomas, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon after barging into his house here on Wednesday midnight.

Thomas's wife, Tintu, also suffered critical injuries in the attack, a police officer said.

Both Thomas and Tintu were living separately, and the woman had been staying at her parents' home here for some time, the official said.

"Thomas came to Tomy's house here at midnight and attacked him and his daughter. Tintu suffered critical injuries to her hand and neck," the officer said.

The woman was first rushed to a nearby hospital and later to Kottayam Medical College for treatment, the officer said.

The accused was taken into custody soon after the crime, and his arrest was recorded today, police said.

(With PTI inputs)