One Health Centre for Nipah research opens at Kozhikode Govt Medical College

Kozhikode: A centre for Nipah research has started functioning at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the One Health Centre on Wednesday.

The centre is expected to lead the research on the transmission of the Nipah virus to human beings and analyse the data collected through community surveillance.

“We have started efforts to develop monoclonal antibodies locally, at the Institute of Advanced Virology at Thonnakkal. Through effective treatment and surveillance, we were able to reduce the death rate of the virus. It's an achievement to test samples from the Medical College lab itself,” said Minister George.

In August-September, an outbreak of Nipah virus was reported in Kozhikode. Two died while six persons contracted the infection that was contained to the north Kerala district. Kerala first encountered the Nipah virus in 2018 and had cases in 2019 and 2021 before the recent outbreak, which was attributed to fruit bats.

On Wednesday, those involved in the Nipah defence programmes were honoured. City Corporation Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function that was attended by Health Director, Dr K J Reena, who presented a report.