Chaos in Alappuzha's Mattappally over soil mining; residents clash with police

Alappuzha: Mattappally village near Nooranad in Alappuzha witnessed tense moments on Friday when residents clashed with the police following a protest against a bid to mine soil from a hill.

In the morning, hundreds of residents mobilised at the mining site and waylaid the trucks that had come to transport the soil. A police team, which was present at the location, tried to negotiate with the protesters, though to no avail. Soon, the police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd and arrested 17 people, including women.

Following this episode, protests in the area intensified further with more people, led by Mavelikkara MLA M S Arun Kumar, launching a fresh agitation. Besides blocking mining operations in the area, the protesters are also demanding the release of those currently under police custody.

The situation continues to be tense at the location with both the protesters and the police sticking to their respective positions.

The state government and High Court have already consented to mining on the Mattappally hill, which is spread over 20 acres within the limits of the Palamel panchayat, to enable construction work of the national highway.

The residents, however, have moved a petition against the single-bench order and a decision on the same is awaited. They resorted to a protest after authorities commenced the mining project before a decision was made on the matter.

According to the residents of Mattappally, mining soil from the hill will be detrimental to the local environment and even cause severe drought. It will also render the 10,000-acre Karingalilchal Punja – a major polder network – barren.