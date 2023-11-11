4 KSU activists injured in violent clash with SFI at CUSAT hostel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 11, 2023 11:57 AM IST
The clash happened during the celebration of KSU's triumph in the hostel union polls held recently. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: A violent clash broke out between KSU and SFI activists at Sahara Hostel in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here on Saturday. Four Kerala Students Union (KSU) members were injured after the brawl. One of the students sustained an eye injury.

The clash happened during the celebration of KSU's triumph in the hostel union polls held recently.The Kalamassery police have filed a case against 14 SFI activists in connection with the violent episode, charging them with offences including attempted murder and use of deadly weapons.

