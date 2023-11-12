Bus driver run over by train while fleeing after knocking down a pedestrian

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST
K Jeejith of Manekkara, who died in the accident. Photo: Special arrangement

Kannur: A private bus driver died after being hit by a train while fleeing from the scene of an accident in Kannur on Saturday. K Jeejith of Manekkara near Pannyannur, who died, had ran to escape public outrage, said the police.

The accident occurred at Pettipalam near Thalassery. “The bus driven by Jeejith had hit a pedestrian in the evening. In the mishap, the pedestrian got stuck under the bus and the driver panicked. Afraid of public outrage, he fled and ran along a railway track. Unfortunately, he didn't noticed the passenger train moving on the same track and was run over,” said a police officer.

The pedestrian, who suffered injuries in the accident, was rushed to a nearest hospital. His condition is understood to be stable. Meanwhile, the body of Jeejith was shifted to the mortuary of the General Hospital at Thalassery.

