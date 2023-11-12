Massive fire erupts at Malappuram shop; 4 migrant workers injured

Malappuram: Nearly four people were injured while fleeing from the flames that engulfed a paint shop at Venniyoor here on Sunday morning. According to reports, the injured men from Assam were employed at the shop.

They were rushed to Tirurangadi taluk hospital and later shifted to Govt. Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for expert medical care. It is learnt that the men were injured when they jumped off the building in a bid to escape from the fire.

More fire force units reached the spot to douse the fire. It is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire. Manorama News reported that fire force personnel and the public have been trying to put out the blaze.