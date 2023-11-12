Man who delivered liquor on demand nabbed in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 08:33 PM IST
Sunilkumar, the accused. Photo: Special arrangement

Thrissur: A 54-year-old man, who delivered alcohol on demand, was nabbed by the police in Irinjalakuda here on Sunday.

Sunilkumar had nine bottles of liquor in his possession when taken into custody at Alakkathara by a team led by CI Anish Karim. The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the Irinjalakuda inspector.

The police had placed Sunilkumar under surveillance based on the information that he was illegally distributing liquor in the Vellangallur panchayat area.

According to the police, the accused, Sunilkumar, contacted his customers over the phone. “Even when we were taking him into custody, people were calling his phone to place orders for alcohol,” said CI Karim.

The team tasked with catching Sunilkumar comprised SIs MS Shajan, NK Anilkumar and KP George among others.

