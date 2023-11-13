KSRTC bus mows down college student in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A college student was killed after a KSRTC bus rammed into passengers who were waiting at Kattakada bus depot here on Monday. The deceased is Perubazhathur resident Abhanya (18), a student at Christian College, Kattakada.

According to witnesses, the speeding bus crushed the girl against a wall at the depot. Though she was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

It's believed the bus lost control and sped to the area where students were waiting for the bus. The accident took place around 4.30 pm on Monday.

Other college students staged a protest at the bus depot demanding the arrest of the driver. Kattakada police have taken the driver into custody.

