Ashfaq becomes second convict to be on death row in Kerala

Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO Court on Tuesday sentenced Ashfaq Alam (28), the lone accused in the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, to death.

The court accepted the prosecution and police's charge that this was the rarest of rare cases and awarded the capital punishment.

He joins Arun Sasi, who was found guilty in the Pazhayidom murder case, on death row in Kerala. Other than the two, there are no prisoners on the death row in Kerala's jails.

As per the reply given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly in March, the state has carried out 26 capital punishments in its history.

All the death sentences were executed at Kannur Central Jail. The first hanging after the formation of the state was in 1958. The last person to be hanged was Ripper Chandran in 1991, the chief minister said in his reply.

As per the seventh edition of the 'Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics Report' released by Project 39A, 165 death sentences were imposed by trial courts across India in 2022. This was the highest in a single year since 2000.

As of December 31, 2022, 539 prisoners were on death row. This represented the largest death row population since 2004, as per data published by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Across the world, 113 countries have abolished the death penalty. In the UN, 125 countries voted in favour of a moratorium on the death penalty on December 15, 2022, with India voting against it.