Aluva child rape case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced at 11 am

Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO Court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence in the case related to the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva at 11 am on Tuesday. The prosecution had demanded that the case be considered among the rarest of the rare and sentence the accused, Ashfaq Alam (28), to capital punishment. Judge K Soman, who presided over the trial, will pronounce the sentence.

The court upheld 13 charges levelled by the prosecution against the accused, including murder, kidnapping, torture, indignity to a human corpse, destroying evidence and three POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charges. The defense had argued that the death penalty be avoided citing the defendant's age and possibility of repentance.

The trial, which started on October 4, was completed in 26 days. It was on July 28 that Ashfaq abducted the child of a couple from Bihar and brutally raped her before torturing her to death. On the morning of July 29, her body was found tied in a sack in the Aluva market area. The accused, who is a drug addict, gave the minor juice mixed with intoxicants to rape and later kill her.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the case. Ashfaq was tried with the assistance of an interpreter. The police wrapped up the investigation in the case and filed the chargesheet in court within 30 days.