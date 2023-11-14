Aluva child rape case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced at 11 am

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2023 07:46 AM IST
Ashfaq Alam (28) is the lone accused in the case. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO Court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence in the case related to the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva at 11 am on Tuesday. The prosecution had demanded that the case be considered among the rarest of the rare and sentence the accused, Ashfaq Alam (28), to capital punishment. Judge K Soman, who presided over the trial, will pronounce the sentence.

The court upheld 13 charges levelled by the prosecution against the accused, including murder, kidnapping, torture, indignity to a human corpse, destroying evidence and three POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charges. The defense had argued that the death penalty be avoided citing the defendant's age and possibility of repentance.

The trial, which started on October 4, was completed in 26 days. It was on July 28 that Ashfaq abducted the child of a couple from Bihar and brutally raped her before torturing her to death. On the morning of July 29, her body was found tied in a sack in the Aluva market area. The accused, who is a drug addict, gave the minor juice mixed with intoxicants to rape and later kill her.

RELATED ARTICLES

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the case. Ashfaq was tried with the assistance of an interpreter. The police wrapped up the investigation in the case and filed the chargesheet in court within 30 days.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout