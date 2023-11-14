6 students suspended from Kozhikode MES college following ragging episode

Kozhikode: Six students were suspended for allegedly ragging a first-year under-graduate student at the MES Arts and Science College, Chathamangalam on Tuesday.

“All suspended students are from second year,” said Principal Shafeeque.



“The college has formed an anti-ragging inquiry committee to probe the incident. Further action will be based on the panel's report,” he told Onmanorama.

A first-year degree student was attacked by the gang of second-year students on the campus. The student, who sustained serious injuries on his head, face and eyes, was admitted to the government medical college here.

Kunnamangalam police recorded the student's statement at the hospital.



The issue began when the student posted a celebratory photograph with his classmates on Instagram after securing a win at the college fest. However, the student removed the picture after his seniors forced him to do so. He reposted the same the next day. Provoked by this, the seniors sent him a threatening voice clip on WhatsApp. The gang cornered him on Monday and assaulted him.

Last July, another first-year student had sustained serious injuries during a ragging episode. Following the incident, five students were dismissed from the college and two others were dismissed from their current semester.