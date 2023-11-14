Kottayam native held in Chicago for shooting pregnant wife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2023 09:12 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2023 09:14 PM IST
A man hailing from Kottayam has been arrested for shooting his pregnant wife in Chicago, US.

Amal Reji, native of Pazhayambilli near Ettumannur has been taken into custody for firing at his wife Meera (32).

Meera's relatives in Uzhavoor were intimated that her condition was critical due to haemorrhage in the stomach. The couple has a three-year-old boy.

Family problems are suspected to be the reason behind the shooting as a social media status posted by Amal has surfaced. In the video that Amal shot on a phone, he's heard accusing Meera's brothers of causing friction in their relationship.
