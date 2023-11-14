Teacher dies after speeding car crashes into scooter in TVM; narrow escape for daughter

Our Correspondent
Published: November 14, 2023 03:09 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2023 03:14 PM IST
Abhirami. Photo: Manorama Online

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic accident, a school teacher died in a scooter-car collision here on Tuesday.
S Abhirami (33), a teacher at Loyola School in Poozhanad, met with the accident while she was riding a scooter with her daughter.

The incident occurred near Thevancode in Kallikkad on Tuesday morning. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding car crashed into the scooter after losing control.

Though Abhirami wore a helmet, she lost her consciousness immediately after the crash. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Her daughter Arpita who was sitting in the rear seat was also injured in the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout