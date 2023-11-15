Kerala HC stays govt order on installation of cameras in buses

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2023 03:48 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the state government's order to install security cameras in private buses.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh's interim order was issue while considering a petition filed by the Kerala Bus Transport Association. The court has issued a notice to the state government and the transport commissioner on the petition.

The petition pointed out that the state government has no authority to order the installation of cameras in buses as installation of safety devices in vehicles came under the purview of the Centre. Currently, no central rule states that cameras should be installed in stage carriage buses. Therefore, it was argued that the order of the state government is beyond its jurisdiction.

The state government had ordered that cameras should be installed in private buses before February 28 this year. The date was later changed several times due to protests by bus owners.  

