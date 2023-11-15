CPM-Congress spat over Kannur Corporation's park inauguration

Kannur: CPM's district secretary, MV Jayarajan, has alleged that the UDF-ruled Kannur Corporation violated protocol by inviting Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to inaugurate a Nehru Park at Chelora here.

The CPM leader criticised the corporation for not inviting local MLA Kadannappalli Ramachandran to the event. “This is a serious matter and we will move legally and lodge a complaint with the Speaker,” Jayarajan said.

The CPM leader claimed the UDF was taking credit for a project that was started during the tenure of the LDF. “The Corporation kept away the local MLA and LDF leaders from the inauguration to take credit. The left government gave administrative sanction for the Rs 1.5 crore project when CPM's EP Latha was the Mayor in 2019. Funds were also allotted for seven other parks during her tenure. But, Congress is claiming 'fathership of other's child',” Jayarajan said.

Meanwhile, Mayor TO Mohanan said Jayarajan was attempting the shame of boycotting the inauguration. He refuted the allegation that Kadannappalli was not invited. He said the MLA was invited to be the chief guest several days ago.

Mohanan said even LDF councillors did not raise objections to the inauguration at council meetings. “The CPM always opposes developmental works and claims credit for a project once it becomes reality. There is nothing new in this allegation,” Mohanan said.

The Chelora park is spread over 2.7 acres and was built under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The part has a parking plaza and amphitheatre among other facilities.