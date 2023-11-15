Passengers give beloved KSRTC driver a rousing send-off

Alappuzha: Amid the chaos of daily life, it’s often the unsung heroes who stand out. Meet C R Manoj, a seasoned driver with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) who has won the hearts of passengers with his courteous and gracious demeanour that they accorded him a rousing send-off on Wednesday after he was transferred to another depot.

The regular commuters of the Alappuzha-Nedumbassery low-floor AC bus showered their dear “Manojettan” with gifts that included shirts, spectacles, sweets, caricatures, and a special shawl bought from Nepal. However, for 52-year-old Manoj, it’s not the first instance when he received such heart-warming gestures from his commuters.

“The regular passengers and crew of the Alappuzha-Nedumbassery low-floor AC service are part of a WhatsApp group named ‘Nedumbassery Family’. We’re like a family. We celebrate every occasion. I can proudly say that the biggest asset in my 16-year career is the relationships that I build with the passengers which go far beyond that of regular commutation,” said a beaming Manoj, who has won awards from the KSRTC management for skilful and economic driving.

What truly sets Manoj apart is not just his punctuality or driving prowess, but his exceptional display of good behaviour, says Koshy P Jacob, a businessman who frequently flies to Mumbai for his textile business requirements. He travels by the low-floor bus, which starts from Alappuzha at 7.10 am daily, to reach the airport.

“During my Mumbai trips, I travel by this bus. Manoj knows each of the (regular) passengers by name, the stop they board and deboard, etc. He never drives the bus rashly but sticks to the schedule timing on most occasions,” Koshy, who gifted Manoj a unique ‘Khada Nabari’ Shawl from Nepal said.

Regular passengers of Alappuzha-Nedumbassery low-floor AC bus presenting a memento to CR Manoj (right). Photo: Special arrangement

“Manojettan is a role model of how bus crew should be. He is always cordial, drives carefully and smoothly and stops the bus at halts other than regular stops if he sees commuters flagging him down,” says Manju C, who works as a librarian at CUSAT, Kalamassery.

As the bus doors hiss open, Manoj greets each person with a genuine smile and a warm ‘good morning’ or ‘good evening’. His good manners extend beyond mere pleasantries; he assists the elderly in finding a comfortable seat, stops the bus in front of offices for officer goers if time permits, and patiently waits for passengers with mobility challenges to board the bus at their own pace. The passengers quickly noticed the difference in Manoj’s approach. The bus soon became more than a mode of transportation and became a community on wheels.

Initially, the regular commuters were shocked when Manoj was transferred to Mavelikkara. And on Wednesday, he travelled as a passenger in the bus at the request of his “family members” who gave him a rousing send-off.

“I always believe that the Customer is the King. I always try to drive smoothly and avoid sudden braking, and rash driving. More than a job, driving is my passion. Earlier I was the driver of the Infopark service and there too I was blessed to receive such heart-warming gestures. Now wherever I go, I meet at least one person whom I know. That’s the real taking from my job as a KSRTC driver,” said Manoj, as he prepared to start a “new journey” from Mavelikkara depot where he started his career.