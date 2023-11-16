Chicago shooting: Malayali couple argued about finances before leaving home, say police

An argument about finances provoked the Malayali youth to shoot his pregnant wife, Chicago's Des Plaines Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Amal Reji (30), hailing from Kottayam's Ettumanur, had shot his wife Meera Abraham (32), an Uzhavoor native on November 13. While Meera, who was rushed to the hospital immediately, is on the road to recovery, she lost her 14-week-old foetus in the incident.

A case has been registered against Amal for attempted murder and intentional homicide of the unborn child.

According to the police, Reji and Meera began arguing about their finances at their home in South Leslie Lane around 7.30 pm on the day of the incident. The couple left their residence in their silver Honda Odyssey car to avoid a fight in front of their family members, Fox32 Chicago reported.

While Amal drove the car, Meera was seated at the back of the vehicle. Provoked by the argument, Amal Reji pulled out his handgun and fired at Meera several times. Following this, he parked his car at the parking lot of St Zachary Church, located at 567 West Algonquin Road and dialled 911.

Meera Abraham, who was seriously injured, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their 14-week-old foetus was pronounced dead.

Amal was arrested by the police. Officers also recovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun at the scene

The couple has a three-year-old son David. Though Meera and her husband migrated to the US a year and a half ago, David was taken to the States only this January. Meera and her twin sister Meenu are both nurses in the US.