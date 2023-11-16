Man hacks, injures wife doubting her fidelity; kills self

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2023 08:35 PM IST Updated: November 16, 2023 08:36 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/Wachiwit

Alappuzha: A 47-year-old man allegedly hacked and seriously injured his wife, suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair, before committing suicide at Mulakuzha near Chengannur here on Thursday.

The incident happened at 9 in the morning. Sreejith attacked his wife Jayashree (44) with a chopping knife, inflicting serious injuries while their daughter was looking on, police said.  

The woman ran out of the house and shouted for help as neighbours rushed in. They informed the cops as he bolted the door from inside. The police personnel then forcefully opened the door, only to find him hanging from the roof.
Jayasree was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, the police said, adding further probe is on.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout