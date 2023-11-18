Case against NRI entrepreneur Shajimon for protest, obstruction of traffic

Kottayam: The police have registered a case against Shajimon George, the non-resident businessman who held a dharna before the village council over delay in issue of building permits, for trespassing into panchayat premises and protesting.

An FIR has been registered on grounds of obstruction to free flow of traffic and public movement. Though police registered a case against Shajimon on the day of protest, the WhatsApp message asking him to appear at the station came on Friday.

After Shajimon returned to the UK, the police issued a notice asking him to appear for questioning. Shajimon informed the police that he will not be able to visit the station as he was abroad and that he will proceed with legal action. The police clarified that the case was only part of procedure.

On November 7, Shajimon George, an NRI settled in the UK for the past 25 years, began a protest before the Manjoor Village Council citing the indifference of officials in issuing building permits. His Sports complex called Beeza Club House has not yet been open to the public as the Village Council has not given the building number.