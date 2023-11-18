Woman found dead on railway track in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A woman was found dead on a railway track at Koyilandy here on Friday. The deceased is Koyilothumpadikkal Shylaja (50), wife of late Ramadasan from Anakkulam. According to reports she was mowed down by a speeding train around 11.30 am on Thursday near the railway gate at Kollam here.



Earlier, the body was not identified as it was found scattered on the railway track. By noon, Koyilandy police confirmed that the deceased was Shylaja, as some of the nearby people had spotted her on the railway track. As per the statement of these people, Shylaja was seen walking on the tracks on Thursday morning.

After the inquest procedures, police have shifted the woman's mortal remains to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. Though it is a suspected case of suicide, police have not confirmed this officially.