Preliminary autopsy report reveals actor Vinod Thomas died after inhaling carbon monoxide

Kottayam: The preliminary postmortem report of Vinod Thomas, who was found dead in a car in Pampadi, has revealed that inhalation of poisonous gas caused the actor's death. The report stated that Vinod inhaled carbon monoxide.

On Saturday evening, 47-year-old Vinod, son of the late Thankachan and Kunjamma of Meenadom, was found dead in his car in the parking lot near a bar at Kalachantha in Pampadi.

Papmpadi police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The Motor Vehicle Department will inspect Vinod's car on Monday. It was the security personnel of the bar who found Vinod dead in his car after they saw him entering the vehicle and noticed he had not come out for a long time.

They soon informed the police, who then reached the spot led by Pampadi SHO Suvarnakumar and confirmed Vinod's death. The body was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Vinod has acted in 16 movies, 20 short films, plays and serials. He was unmarried.