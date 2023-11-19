EC considering complaint over poll code violation in Nava Kerala Sadas

Kozhikode: The State Election Commission Kerala and Kozhikode District Collector have received a complaint alleging that the Nava Kerala Sadas scheduled to be conducted at Memunda in Vadakara constituency were a violation of the election code of conduct.

The complaint pointed out that a by-election would be taking place in the panchayat. “The matter is under the consideration of the Election Commission. A suitable decision on it will be taken in two days,” said District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

The Nava Kerala Sadas in Vadakara Assembly constituency, led by the Chief Minister, are scheduled at Memunda in Villiappally panchayat on November 24. A by-election will be held in Challivayal ward in the panchayat, according to the complaint filed by UDF’s Villiappally panchayat committee.

Meanwhile, the collector said that a similar situation existed in several other places in the state as well. Voting will take place for byelections to 33 wards in Kerala, including four wards in Kozhikode district, on December 12.