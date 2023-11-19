EC considering complaint over poll code violation in Nava Kerala Sadas

Our Correspondent
Published: November 19, 2023 12:00 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF ministers during the inauguration of Nava Kerala Sadas at Paivalike in Manjeshwar, Kasragod on Saturday. Photo: CPIMKerala

Kozhikode: The State Election Commission Kerala and Kozhikode District Collector have received a complaint alleging that the Nava Kerala Sadas scheduled to be conducted at Memunda in Vadakara constituency were a violation of the election code of conduct.

The complaint pointed out that a by-election would be taking place in the panchayat. “The matter is under the consideration of the Election Commission. A suitable decision on it will be taken in two days,” said District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Nava Kerala Sadas in Vadakara Assembly constituency, led by the Chief Minister, are scheduled at Memunda in Villiappally panchayat on November 24. A by-election will be held in Challivayal ward in the panchayat, according to the complaint filed by UDF’s Villiappally panchayat committee.

Meanwhile, the collector said that a similar situation existed in several other places in the state as well. Voting will take place for byelections to 33 wards in Kerala, including four wards in Kozhikode district, on December 12.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout