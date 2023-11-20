Bribery case: Final probe report suggests dropping charges against Adv Saiby

Kochi: The investigation team, which examined the case where Advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor was accused of collecting money from clients under the pretext of bribing judges of the High Court, has recommended dropping the charges against the lawyer.

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed that the Special Judge of the Vigilance Court to consider the final report submitted by the investigating agency within a period of two months. The court noted that the police, after completion of the investigation, had submitted a final report under Section 173 CrPC stating ‘further action dropped’ against Advocate Saiby.

The Ernakulam Central Police Station had registered the FIR against Advocate Saiby, by invoking offences under Section 7(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice K Babu on perusing the final report submitted before it directed that the final report shall be considered by the Special Judge. The petition was closed following this.

Advocate Saiby had approached the High Court to quash all further proceedings against him pursuant to the registration Crime No. 362/2023 of the Ernakulam Central Police Station based on the FIR.

Last week, the court was informed by the Public Prosecutor that the investigating agency submitted a final report stating that it was dropping charges and further actions against Advocate Saiby.

The petitioner is represented by Senior Advocate S. Sreekumar, and Advocates K. Anand, Babu S Nair, MR Nandakumar and Martin Jose P.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)