MVD action against 'Robin' bus: Luxury Bus Owners Association threatens strike

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2023 05:26 PM IST
Robin bus. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Luxury BUS Owners Association in Kerala has declared that they will call for a strike if the Motor Vehicle Department continues to torture them unnecessarily. The bus owners took the stance when the MVD's action against Robin bus owned by Baby Gireesh made headlines. It is learnt that MVD blocked the bus in nearly five locations and slapped fines of upto Rs 37,500 over permit violations within two days after resuming service. 

In this background, the association of the luxury bus owners summoned a press meet here on Tuesday. 

“ MVD is slapping fine up to Rs 15,000 on luxury buses citing various reasons. If the situation continues like this, it will be very difficult to continue this business. We will approach the High Court against the MVD's action. Apart from Robin bus, other buses are also facing issues,” said the association spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu transport department released Robin bus from its custody on Tuesday after slapping a fine of Rs 10,000 for permit violation. Bus owner Baby Gireesh said that the bus will resume service Coimbatore-Pathanamthitta service from 5 pm. Tamil Nadu officials seized the bus on Sunday.

