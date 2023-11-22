Touring cabinet approves BPCL's Rs 150 crore compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram 

Kannur: The Kerala Cabinet, which is on a tour as part of the state-wide outreach program 'Nava Kerala Sadas', met here at Thalassery on Wednesday.

The Cabinet meeting held at Perlview hotel, Thalassery in the morning gave a nod for the Rs 150 crore compressed biogas plant proposed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to treat the biowaste in Kochi corporation limits. The plant will come up on the 10 acre land owned by Kochi corporation at Brahmapuram. The corporation will hand over the land to BPCL to set up the plant.

The proposed plant is expected to treat 150 metric ton biowaste per day. The compressed biogas generated from the plant will be used by BPCL while the company will be bearing the entire construction cost. However, the government will offer electricity and water for the construction of plant at a reduced rate.

Government is planning to complete the construction within 15 months.

The biofertilizers generated at the plant will be distributed among farmers. The waste water generated at the plant will be released after treating inside the plant and the non-degradable waste will be taken over by state-run Clean Kerala company.

The plant is expected to find a lasting solution for biowaste issue in Kochi corporation which have 7 lakh population and over 1.6 lakh houses.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to grant 11th salary revision to part time and contingent employees of State cooperative union. The cabinet also approved the posts of deputy general manager and computer assistant grade 2.