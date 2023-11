Kozhikode: A car plunged into a 60-foot gorge on the second turn on the Wayanad Ghat Road Wednesday night.

There were nine natives of Kalpetta in the car that was on its way to Kozhikode from Wayanad.

According to the latest reports, all of them were rescued following a joint operation by the public and Fire & Rescue personnel

The car had veered off the road in rain and a tree fell on top it, said reports.