Kottayam woman arrested for smashing headlights of KSRTC bus

Kottayam: The police here on Tuesday arrested a young woman for allegedly smashing the headlights of a KSRTC bus in a suspected road rage incident. The accused is identified as Sulu (26) from Kanjirappally. On Wednesday, she obtained bail after paying the compensation amount to KSRTC.

A case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered against the woman and it is non-bailable, an officer of Chingavanam police station said. The action was taken after the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) declined to settle the case by accepting the compensation offered by the woman's family.

On Tuesday, the woman allegedly smashed the headlights of the bus using a lever at Kodimatha junction here. It is suspected that the bus had earlier scratched her car's rear-view mirror while overtaking her vehicle, police had said. The woman is the daughter-in-law of the car owner who is a resident of Ponkunnam here.

The incident occurred when the woman was travelling with a female relative. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was on its way to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram. The KSRTC driver had claimed before the media that he had stopped the bus after it scratched the mirror of the car but the woman came and smashed the headlights.

