MVD intercepts Robin bus after midnight, slams fine of Rs 7,500 again

Pathanamthitta: The Motor Vehicle Department has once again imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on private bus Robin during its return service from Coimbatore in the wee hours of Thursday.

The fine was levied in the name of permit violation, bus operator Baby Girish said. The department also collected an additional Rs 7,500 on another challan. Girish was not in the bus when it was intercepted at 1 am on Thursday.

The inspection was conducted under the leadership of an MVD official who posted a note on the ownership of the bus on Facebook. Girish alleged that he will approach the court against the official's action. He added that there is a move to stop the Chengannur-Pamba service.

The bus operated the Pathanamthitta - Coimbatore service on Wednesday without any interruptions by the MVD due to the court order.

The bus was released from Tamil Nadu after settling a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The bus owners have not however, paid the fine in Kerla. The government is considering the legal aspect for seizing the bus.