Samastha not in hurry to accept invitation of govt to participate in Nava Kerala Sadas

Malappuram: The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leaders are not in a rush to make a decision to participate in the Government of Kerala's Nava Kerala Sadas. Though Samastha has not received an official invitation, some leaders of the organisation received a personal invite to participate in the meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode.

Senior Mushavara member Umer Faizy Mukkam was the first leader to react to the invitation. He told the media on Tuesday that he had received an invitation and he would participate in the programme. Umer Faizy is one of the pro-CPM leaders in Samastha. However, he did a 180 when Onmanorama contacted him on Wednesday.

“As an organisation, Samastha has not received any official invitation to take part in the programme. I have been personally invited to the Sadas and have not decided whether to accept it or not. As it is not a political programme, I see nothing wrong in participating. However, a decision would only be taken after discussing with Thangal,” said Umer Faizy.

Meanwhile, 'Suprabhaatham', the mouthpiece of Samastha E K faction, has vehemently criticised the Sadas. The editorial attacked the programme calling it a waste of taxpayers' money and a campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, there are leaders in Samastha who believe such venues are positive if the organisation can present their views. “My personal opinion is to accept such an invitation and express the views of the organisation in such venues. We have the right to express our opinion even in programmes holding contradictory views,” said Samastha Mushavara member Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi.

This is the first political programme to which the CPM has invited Samastha. The organisation was earlier invited only to programmes which discussed matters regarding the Muslim community.