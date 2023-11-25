Despite amputation, CPI state secy Kanam raring to return to active politics

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran is going through a health crisis. His right foot had to be amputated following acute diabetes and an infection.

An active leader in Kerala politics, Kanam, however, is optimistic to bounce back after treatment and adequate rest. He spoke to 'Malayala Manorama' over the phone from a private hospital in Kochi.



What happened to your leg?

My left leg already had an issue caused by an accident. Diabetes aggravated it. I suffered a small wound under the right foot, and it did not heal due to diabetes. When it did not heal for two months, I consulted a doctor. By then, the puss and infection had spread. Doctors initially said two toes had to be removed. During the surgery, they removed three, and yet the infection continued. So the foot was amputated on Tuesday (November 21).

Were you worried that the foot would be removed when you were admitted to the hospital?

I didn't take it seriously. But my condition worsened all of a sudden. It is not just diabetes. I am not taking even half of the insulin I used to take earlier. I had some other health issues three months ago. They are not troubling me now.

How do you face this stage, mentally?

The pain is subsiding. I am confident of overcoming this stage. I have to get a prosthetic foot and get used to it. Doctors said it could be done in two months.

How are the party affairs being managed in your absence?

I have applied for leave for three months. The executive committee meeting scheduled for November 30 will consider my leave application. The national executive committee is also meeting next month.

Will you quit the state secretary post?

No. Such talks are all rumours. The party will consider an alternative mechanism during my absence. We have assistant secretaries E Chandrasekharan and P P Suneer. Central committee member Binoy Viswam will have to focus on Kerala more during this period. Additionally, we have executive committee member K Prakash Babu. Together, we will move forward. The ongoing renovation works of the M N Memorial should be completed at the earliest.

