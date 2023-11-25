Altercation while paying last respects; KC(M) leader taken into custody for stabbing youth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 25, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Jinson Powath; Nedumkandam Police Station. Photo: Manorama Online

Nedumkandam: A Kerala Congress (M) leader was taken into custody after he stabbed a youth following an altercation that happened at a house where a death had occurred. The incident happened at Nedumkandam in Idukki on Friday night.

Jinson Powath, state committee member of KC(M) and former Nedumkandam panchayat member, stabbed Frijo Francis, a Congress loyalist, in a fit of rage following a political argument.

Frijo, who sustained grievous injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Nedumkandam. His condition is stable now. Police took Jinson into custody soon after the incident.

An argument broke out between the two over the Malanad Agriculture Development Bank elections as they were leaving the house of the deceased. Soon the dispute turned violent and a furious Jinson tabbed Frijo in the stomach. Another person who intervened to separate the two also sustained minor injuries in the melee.

