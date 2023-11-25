Black flag protest against CM: Nearly 30 Youth Cong activists taken into police custody

Kozhikode: Amid the LDF government's public outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas', the police have taken nearly 30 Youth Congress activists into custody for raising a black flag against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to reports, the police nabbed Youth Congress and KSU workers from various parts of the district for protesting with black flags against the bus carrying the CM and his cabinet.



It is learnt that the police nabbed the workers as a preventive measure to curb any possible protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sources hinted that nearly 30 people were taken into custody when they were trying to raise a black flag against the CM or waiting for the CM in a black dress. Different gangs of five or seven activists, among which most of the gangs were in black dress, have been taken into custody. Most of them were taken to the police stations and placed under preventive detention.

Atholi police have taken four Youth Congress workers dressed in black into custody around 11.40 pm from East Mukku at Ulliyeri. They are identified as Anas, Ranees, Anwar and Shameer.

“We took them into custody in view of the possibility of a protest. All of them were wearing black shirts,” a police official from Atholi police station told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, police nabbed another one for attempting to throw a rotten egg on the bus in which CM was travelling.

In Balussery, five youth congress workers who were standing near the Bus stand with a black flag were arrested by the police. Youth Congress Elathur mandalam committee president P Ashik, Mandalam President Ajel Divanand, Vice President E Aswin, former mandalam committee leader E Anas, mandalam secretary N Arun were held in Kakkur. According to police, five others were taken into custody from the 7/6 bus stop near Kakkur under suspicious circumstances.

Police officials have confirmed that they have taken five people from 7/6 near Kakkur before noon, who were in a suspicious situation.

“All were in black dress. They were placed under preventive detention,” a police official said.

In Koyilandy, police registered a case against Youth Congress workers, for showing a black flag against the Chief Minister's convoy at Thiruvangoor. Though the arrest was recorded, seven workers were released.

Meanwhile, Nadakkavu police took a Gang of six people into custody as part of the precaution against protests. But the officials were not ready to disclose who, when or what.

At the same time, BJP's Yuva Morcha organised a protest march from Kozhikode Corporation to the venue of Nava Kerala Sadas in the evening. But police blocked the march and dispersed the activists.

Youth Congress to continue protest

Youth Congress District Committee President R Shahin said many of their workers and leaders have been taken into police custody, without any reason.

"We have called for a protest against the Nava Kerala Sadass. Many of our workers have been taken into custody. The Nava Kerala sadass will continue in the district for one more day. Let's wait and watch,” said Shahin hinting at plans to continue the protest on Sunday too.