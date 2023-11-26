All-India Tourist Permit vehicles cannot be used as stage carriage, penalty may be imposed: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has held that All-India Tourist Permit Vehicles cannot be used as stage carriages. It also said a penalty can be imposed if vehicles are found violating the law. The crucial order came out in a petition filed by 'Punchiri' bus owners from Kollam against the imposition of a fine by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

Earlier, it was argued that there was a rule wherein All-India Tourist Permit vehicles could operate as stage carriages. Bus owners had even approached the court in this regard. Services were conducted over the past few days based on the court order against impounding such buses. The owners of the 'Punchiri' bus approached the court after they were fined by MVD officials. A petition filed by KSRTC questioning the order is also with the High Court.

The court further stated that 50 per cent of the fine imposed should be paid immediately and the remaining amount can be cleared once the case is settled. The order will be applicable to other buses in a similar situation as well, the court noted. With the court order, MVD officials should now be able to intervene more effectively against permit violations.