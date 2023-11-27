Edappal school defies HC order, lines up little children by roadside for Nava Kerala Sadas

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 10:40 PM IST
Students of Thuyyam School, Edappal wait on the roadside to greet the Nava Kerala Sadas bus Monday afternoon. Photo: Special arrangement

Malappuram: A school in Edappal, Malappuram on Monday defied a High Court order to have its students waiting on a roadside to greet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.

Photographs of pre-primary and primary students of Thuyyam School at Edappal waiting on the roadside have been circulated. According to reports, about 50 children were made to wait by the roadside between 1-2 pm, until the bus and the convoy passed.

The High Court of Kerala had on Friday directed the LDF government in Kerala to not use school children for Nava Kerala Sadas promotion.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has said it will approach the court against the Education Department. “This is a clear case of defying the high court order,” said P K Navas, state president of MSF.

The IUML students' wing has claimed that CPM local committees have arranged school buses for Nava Kerala Sadas programmes on Tuesday.

