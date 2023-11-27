Kerala govt withdraws DEO order allowing students to participate in Nava Kerala Sadas

The Kerala government has withdrawn the Malappuram DEO's order allowing school children to participate in the Nava Kerala Sadas. The High Court closed the petition proceedings with this. The court said that there should be no action that exploits children or degrades their dignity. The court also asked whose favour were the officials trying to gain by issuing such an order.

The Tirurangadi District Education Officer had asked the school authorities to take 'well-disciplined students' to the venues of Nava Kerala Sadas. An instruction regarding this was given during a meeting of head teachers and the DEO at Parappanagadi.

The order asking schools to release their buses for Nava Kerala Sadas was also withdrawn on Monday. Following this, the court also closed the petition filed by Kasaragod native Philip Joseph questioning the actions of the education department officials. The Director of General Education had asked schools to release their buses for Nava Kerala Sadas.

The government's move comes in the back of the controversy where students were made to stand under the blazing sun to greet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers attending the Nava Kerala Sadas. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has registered a case in connection with the incident.