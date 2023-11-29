Woman killed in bike accident at Aluva

Kochi: A woman died after the bike she was travelling on collided with another two-wheeler in Pulinchodu near Aluva. The deceased is Liya Jiji (22) of Meloor in Chalakkudy.

Another youth, Jibin Joy (23), sustained grievous injuries in the accident and was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning near Kochi Metro Pillar No. 69. Jibin was first taken to a private hospital in Aluva and later shifted to a specialty hospital in Angamaly. Liya was running a beauty parlour in Meloor.