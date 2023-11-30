Pinarayi imposing own character on others; must consult a doc immediately: VD Satheesan

Thrissur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to impose his own character on others, said Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Satheesan said the chief minister, who suspects the mental state of other politicians, should consult a doctor immediately.

“The Chief Minister said the leader of the opposition is a man who does things as he feels, has a mental disorder and is a ‘boycott-hero’. The Chief Minister is using the Nava Kerala Sadas, organised at the expense of the people, to insult the opposition and opposition leaders. The Chief Minister can criticise the leader of the opposition and the opposition during the election campaign. This is an election campaign in the name of Nava Kerala Sadas at people's expense,” Satheesan said.

“The Chief Minister is leading the CPM in Kerala by doing things as he sees fit. It was a collective decision of the UDF to boycott the Nava Kerala Sadas and I announced the decision on behalf of the UDF. It is funny that an insolent chief minister, who practically exercises dictatorship without discussion in the cabinet, party or constituent parties, is levelling accusations against me,” he wondered.

“At least more than a dozen times in the Assembly, the Chief Minister has expressed doubts about the mental state of others. Suspecting that everyone watching is mentally deranged is a disease in itself. He should consult a doctor immediately,” he said.

‘Cops had no role in finding Kollam abducted girl'

Levelling serious allegations against the police department in the state, the opposition leader said the cops had no role in finding the child. “The Chief Minister congratulated the police after the adducted child returned unharmed. If the abductors had not returned the child, she would still not be found. Even after knowing about the incident, the police did not move for two hours. Even with the AI camera, police could not detect abductors’ whereabouts. There was not even a vehicle inspection on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam route. When the entire world was watching, the abductors left the child at the Ashramam Grounds and fled the spot. Kerala cops had no role in finding abducted girl,” he added.