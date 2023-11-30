Man allegedly kills Israeli woman by slitting throat in Kollam

Kollam: A 35-year-old Israeli woman was found dead with her throat slit inside a house at Mukhathala here on Thursday evening. The deceased is Swatha alias Radha.



According to reports, her friend Krishna Chandran allegedly attacked her and attempted to kill himself. He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Swatha was a tenant in Krishna Chandran's relative's house. It is learnt that Krishna Chandran attacked Swatha around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The accused, a yoga master was in Uttarakhand for a longtime.