Navakerala Sadas: Aluva Police issues bizarre directive, bans cooking using LPG

Kochi: 'Nava Kerala Sadas', the LDF government's public outreach programme has landed in a fresh controversy after the Aluva police issued an order restricting cooking using LPG in shops near the municipal bus stand in Aluva on December 7. The programme will be held in Aluva municipal bus stand on December 7 at 4.30 pm.

According to the instructions citing security reasons, food should not be cooked using cooking gas in the shops and restaurants on the day of Nava Kerala Sadas. Instead, the food should be made at other places and brought to the shop and sold. The employees have also been asked to report at the police station and get special identity cards ahead of the programme.

"Nava Kerala Sadas will be held near Aluva private bus stand on December 7. There will be a huge participation of people in the event. In order to ensure safety at the event, the personal information of those working in the shops operating near the private bus stand is essential. Aluva East Police will issue temporary identity cards to the workers in shops after verification. For this, the workers are asked to visit the police station with two passport-size photographs and a copy of their identity card to obtain the special ID card. Those who do not have a valid identity card will not be allowed to work. Also, food preparation using LPG will not be allowed on that day due to safety reasons. Instead, they can cook at some other place and take it to the shops and sell it," reads the police direction.