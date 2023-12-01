Two brothers drown in pond at Chiravallur in Malappuram

Malappuram: Two brothers drowned in a pond at Chiravallur near Changaramkulam in Malappuram district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jihad (9) and Muhammed (7), children of Chiravallur Thekkumuri Koorikkad Pullooniyal Ramshi and Jasmin.

The children had gone to a paddy field, situated behind their house, with their grandfather in the evening. According to reports, they fell into a pond in the paddy field. People of the locality rushed to the spot, but the child died at a private hospital at Changaramkulam.

Jihad and Muhammed were students of classes three and first at a local AMLP School. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary of a private hospital. The Perumpadappu Police have started an investigation.