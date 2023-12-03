Congress leadership responsible for the poor show in Assembly Elections: Kerala CM Pinarayi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2023 03:13 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2023 03:29 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Congress leadership should learn its lessons from the Assembly Elections. Photo: Manorama

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that the Congress leadership was responsible for the party's poor show in the Assembly Elections, which many view as the semifinal before the next year's general election. Out of the four states - Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan that went to polls recently - Congress is sure to form a government only in Telangana. Pinarayi said that some Congress leaders faced the election spewing more hatred than the BJP. He alleged that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath's team worked as BJP's  'B' team. Pinarayi said the party should learn its lessons, join hands with everyone, and go ahead. The counting of votes in Mizoram will be held on Monday.

According to data from the Election Commission, the BJP has secured the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and is on course to replace the incumbent Congress government in Chhattisgarh.  As for India's grand old party, it is poised to break K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) attempt to secure a hat-trick win in Telangana. Political observers say that an impressive performance in these polls would have boosted the Congress party's standing in the opposition INDIA alliance which has been formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout