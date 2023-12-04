University exams of Fine Arts College students delayed as Keraleeyam expo continues

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government’s enthusiasm over the ‘Keraleeyam’ festival has caused misery to students of Fine Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram. This was after the university exams at the college were postponed by one-and-a-half months after the government extended an art exhibition organized at the college art gallery till December 31.



As per the previous timetable, the third semester MFA (painting and sculpture) exams were scheduled from November 21 onwards. But as the university revised the timetable, the exams will be held from January 8 to 10, 2024.

The government hosted an exhibition titled ‘Contextual cosmology’ at the art gallery in the college as part of ‘Keraleeyam 2023’ event from November 1 to 7. However, the organizers of the exhibition did not vacate the art gallery even after Keraleeyam concluded. They, instead, obtained an order from the government to continue the exhibition till December 31.

The lack of availability of the art gallery would now force the university to postpone the first semester MFA exam scheduled from December 15 also, said students.

Academic schedules of all semesters are considerably delayed at present, the students said and added that the postponement of the university exams would extend their courses further.

Incidentally, admissions for MFA first semester for the academic year 2023-24 have not taken place at the university so far. First-semester students can be accommodated only after the university exams.

During the MFA university exams, students have to exhibit 10-15 of their works at the art gallery to be evaluated by an external jury. With the gallery unavailable, no exams can be conducted.

Earlier attempts to hold exhibitions by outsiders in the college’s art gallery were successfully resisted by the students and teachers.