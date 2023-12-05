Man held for assaulting woman home guard who questioned traffic violation

Alappuzha: A man was arrested on Tuesday for physically assaulting a woman home guard after she questioned a traffic violation on a busy bridge in Cherthala town.

The accused Sajimon Ponnappan (46), a resident of Maniyezhath House, 3rd ward, Vayalar panchayat, was arrested and produced before a local court.

According to the police, the incident happened at 5.45 pm over the Padayani bridge near the Cherthala private bus stand.

“The accused took his car forward, ignoring the direction of the home guard who was on duty. This resulted in a traffic jam. The home guard came rushing and asked him to reverse his vehicle,” police said.

An irate Sajimon then grabbed and twisted the hand of the woman Home Guard in a fit of rage and threatened her. “He was arrested from the spot and the vehicle was seized. The charges include that for obstructing the official duty of government personnel,” a police officer said. The court remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.