Malayali girl sexually abused, videographed by mother's friends in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a Malayali teen was allegedly sexually abused by two of her mother's female friends and the boyfriend of one of the women while the parent was away on duty.

A Malayali nurse, a resident of Kurla in East Mumbai, who has family roots in Mavelikkara, has lodged a complaint against those who abused her 17-year-old daughter. The girl confided in her mother about the sexual assault which took place two years ago after a prolonged counselling session. Following this, a complaint was lodged. The Mumbai Police said it will soon register a case.

The child lost her father at the age of 12. The girl's mother had given shelter to one of her long-time friends in their flat in Kurla from 2019 to 2022. According to the complaint, the prime accused and her friend, also a woman, sexually assaulted the girl after giving her alcohol while the mother had gone for duty. One of the woman's boyfriend also visited the flat and sexually abused the child, according to the complaint.

The accused, who took nude photos and videos of the child, threatened to kill her mother, and release pictures and videos if she disclosed the matter.

After the incident, the child was under severe mental stress. When she started exhibiting mental disturbances, she was taken for counselling to a place in Navi Mumbai and later to her native place in Kerala during a visit there. It was then that the child opened up about her ordeal.

The counselling institute informed the Kerala Police and ChildLine about the matter. The Kollam police have handed over the case to Kurla police station as the incident took place in Mumbai.